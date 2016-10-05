Theresa May: 'Call for change'
Theresa May: 'Call for change in the way country works'

Prime Minister Theresa May has delivered the closing speech at the Conservative conference.

Speaking about the referendum she said:

"It was a vote to call for a change in the way our country works".

