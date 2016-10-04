Do Conservatives back Trump or Clinton?

Media player
Conservative views on US election: Trump v Clinton
Few people in the UK will get a vote in the US presidential election, but many have a view or a preference.
Daily Politics reporter Adam Fleming took the mood box - an unscientific test with a box and plastic balls - to gets the views of Tories at their Birmingham conference about the leading two candidates.
