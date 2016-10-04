Prime Minister Theresa May is asked about the state of the UK economy, Brexit and an early general election, in an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Amid the falling value of the pound, Mrs May insisted that the fundamentals of the economy were "strong" and she said growth forecasts this year had been more positive than predicted.

She admitted there would be "some bumps in the road" as the UK exits from the European Union, but said she was "ambitious" about getting the "right deal" for the country.

Mrs May also stood by her decision to rule out an early general election, saying the markets wanted "stability" and another election would "give them instability".