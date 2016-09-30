The comments by the vice-chair of Momentum appearing to criticise Holocaust Memorial Day at an anti-Semitism training event were "completely inappropriate and out of order", says a Momentum activist

Barbara Ntumy, who is also on the National Union of Students national executive, said they were "not acceptable in that room, they are not acceptable anywhere."

She was speaking to Daily Politics presenter Carolyn Quinn, after Jackie Walker, who is Jewish, said she would not resign from the pro-Corbyn group.

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer