Burnham: I differ from Corbyn on migrants

Burnham: I differ from Corbyn on migrant control
Andy Burnham says the UK does need controls on immigration, accepting he has a "different perspective" from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn's spokesman last night said it was not an objective to reduce the numbers of migrants, but rather to address the undercutting of pay and conditions.

But Mr Burnham, who is stepping down as shadow home secretary, said limits were needed on unskilled migration.

  • 28 Sep 2016