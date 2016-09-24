McDonnell: Tories will call early election

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
McDonnell: Labour leadership and early election warning
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says he thinks an early general election is on the cards, despite Prime Minister Theresa May saying there will not be one before 2020.
-
24 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-37460762/mcdonnell-labour-leadership-and-early-election-warningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window