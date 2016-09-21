In full: Jeremy Corbyn interview

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn interview with Laura Kuenssberg
As voting closed in Labour's leadership contest, Jeremy Corbyn spoke to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg about how he wants to unite the party to take on the Conservatives and his attitude towards MPs that have criticised him during the campaign.
21 Sep 2016
