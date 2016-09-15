A former UKIP director has left the party claiming its best days were behind it as it has "achieved, fundamentally, what it set out to do."

Steve Stanbury is rejoining the Conservative Party as he believed it was “the only party that can deliver on Brexit”, and urged other members to "come home".

He explained his defection in an interview with Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn.

