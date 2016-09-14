PMQs: Last time for Theresa May to face Jeremy Corbyn?
Theresa May teases the Labour leader that their third meeting at PMQs may be their last, as she gives her version of his record.
The Labour leadership result will be announced on Saturday 24 September, while Parliament is in recess for the party conference season.
More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer
- Published
- 14 September 2016
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics