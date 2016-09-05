Almost two-thirds of UK adults are positive about a post-Brexit Britain, a poll suggests.

In a ComRes poll commissioned by BBC Radio 5 live six in ten UK adults (62%) surveyed said they are positive about Britain’s future, after the referendum in June which saw the country vote to leave the EU.

However, a quarter of those surveyed (26%) said they have now thought about leaving Britain and living elsewhere following the referendum - with the figure at around two in five (43%) for those ages between 18 and 34.

This clip is from 5 live's coverage of Brexit Britain on Monday 5 September.