Owen Smith denies calling Corbyn a 'lunatic'
Labour leadership challenger Owen Smith denies calling Jeremy Corbyn a lunatic and discusses footage showing Jeremy Corbyn sitting on the floor of a "ram-packed" service.

"I was saying that I wasn't a lunatic," said Mr Smith on BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "But if anyone's offended by the use of that word then I do apologise."

  • 24 Aug 2016