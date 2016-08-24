Media player
Owen Smith denies calling Jeremy Corbyn a 'lunatic'
Labour leadership challenger Owen Smith denies calling Jeremy Corbyn a lunatic and discusses footage showing Jeremy Corbyn sitting on the floor of a "ram-packed" service.
"I was saying that I wasn't a lunatic," said Mr Smith on BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "But if anyone's offended by the use of that word then I do apologise."
24 Aug 2016
