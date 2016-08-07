Lord Mandelson: Jeremy Corbyn 'sabotaged' Remain campaign
The Labour peer Lord Mandelson has accused the party leader Jeremy Corbyn of sabotaging the campaign to keep the UK in the European Union.
The comments, made in a BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday, follow previous claims that Mr Corbyn did not play a full role in the campaign, which he has denied.
The BBC's Alex Forsyth reports.
Brexit: The Battle for Britain, is on Monday 8 August at 2100BST on BBC Two, and afterwards on the iPlayer.
