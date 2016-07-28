In an age before social media, being appointed to the government was very different, as Lord Carrington, the longest serving member of the House of Lords explains.

In 1951, the message that he was to become part of Winston Churchill's government arrived by bicycle.

"I was at home shooting partridges. A man on a bicycle came up and said: 'Mr Churchill wishes to speak to you'. I thought he'd gone mad - why should Churchill want to speak to me?

"So I thought I better bicycle back home, so I did and rang up Downing Street and there he was on the telephone," he told the BBC.