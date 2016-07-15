Media player
'We have no trade negotiators' - Letwin
The UK has no trade negotiators to lead its EU exit talks, a former Cabinet minister says.
Oliver Letwin, who was in charge of the government's "Brexit unit" until he was sacked on Thursday, told presenter Sarah Montague any British negotiators were "working for the EU".
15 Jul 2016
