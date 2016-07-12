Do voters want an election now or in 2020?

Video

The people of Croydon are asking if they want a general election now that Theresa May is set to move into Downing Street.

Some political opponents have said this warrants a fresh election, although the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act means the date will be May 2020, unless MPs vote for one before.

The Daily Politics moodbox - an unscientific test with a plastic box and balls - was used to gauge the mood on the streets of the south London borough by reporter Adam Fleming.

The Daily Politics is on twitter and Facebook, and you can look at previous clips or watch full programmes on iPlayer