Howard backs Leadsom for leadership
Lord Howard backs Andrea Leadsom for PM

Former Conservative leader Lord Howard says he is backing Andrea Leadsom for the Conservative leadership, ahead of Thursday's vote of party members across the country.

He tells Today programme presenter Mishal Husain why he thinks Ms Leadsom was the right person to lead the country out of the European Union.

  • 07 Jul 2016