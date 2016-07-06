Skinner: 'Dodgy Dave assists the Beast'

Video

Dennis Skinner suggested his own headline as he called on the prime minister to give money to the NHS in his part of Derbyshire.

Repeating his use of the phrase "Dodgy Dave", which he was told to withdraw when he used it previously in the Commons, he asked David Cameron to find money to save jobs and beds at his local hospital.

The Labour MP, known as 'The Beast of Bolsover', said the media could use the headline 'Dodgy Dave assists the Beast to save the Bolsover Hospital'.