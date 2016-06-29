Media player
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn emerges to face media scrum
The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has emerged to a media scrum outside his home, as he faces a potential leadership challenge.
A motion of no confidence was passed on the Labour leader by the party's MPs on Tuesday.
29 Jun 2016
Share
