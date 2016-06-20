Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage: Remain trying to link Jo Cox killing to Brexit

Nigel Farage has accused the Remain campaign of implying there was a link between the killing of Jo Cox and the Leave campaign in the EU referendum.

The UKIP leader said there was a "clear implication" that the Leave campaign was responsible for creating a "bad atmosphere", which Prime Minister David Cameron has denied.

Alex Forsyth reports.

