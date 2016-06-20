Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage: Remain trying to link Jo Cox killing to Brexit
Nigel Farage has accused the Remain campaign of implying there was a link between the killing of Jo Cox and the Leave campaign in the EU referendum.
The UKIP leader said there was a "clear implication" that the Leave campaign was responsible for creating a "bad atmosphere", which Prime Minister David Cameron has denied.
Alex Forsyth reports.
-
20 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-36579801/nigel-farage-remain-trying-to-link-jo-cox-killing-to-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window