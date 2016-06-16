EU Referendum: What do Europeans think?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU referendum: What do Europeans think?

With the EU referendum date on 23 June growing ever closer, BBC Radio 5 live visited Stockholm to find out what Europeans living there thought of a possible Brexit.

We asked eight people, from countries inside the EU (Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland) and outside (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) one question: “Should the UK remain part of the EU or leave?"

  • 16 Jun 2016
Go to next video: EU referendum: In or out?