Video

BBC Newsnight's political editor, Nicholas Watt, says that if Sadiq Khan wins the London mayoral contest on Thursday it will be a boost to Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour leader, whatever the results elsewhere in Britain, will be able to say that his party has recaptured one of the biggest prizes in British politics.

But if Khan wins he is planning to mark his victory, at least in the immediate aftermath, without Corbyn by his side, said Watt as he looked at Labour's prospects this week.