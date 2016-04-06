Boris Johnson criticises 'crazy' EU leaflets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU referendum: Boris Johnson criticises 'crazy' leaflets

Boris Johnson says the government's decision to spend £9m on sending leaflets to every UK home backing EU membership is a "complete waste of money", warning that attempts to "stampede" voters will not work.

The mayor of London, who is backing an EU exit, said the other side needed to be allowed to put their case to ensure the public could make an informed decision.

  • 06 Apr 2016
Go to next video: Pro-EU leaflets 'will cost taxpayer £9m'