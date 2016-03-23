Video

London mayor Boris Johnson faced detailed questions about some of his claims about EU regulations when he appeared before the Treasury select committee.

The Conservative MP, who is a high profile campaigner for the UK to leave the EU, locked horns with the Conservative chairman of the committee, Andrew Tyrie

Among Mr Johnson's past claims that Mr Tyrie questioned were standardised coffin sizes and the EU blocking his plans for safer lorries. Mr Johnson stood by his claims during the session.