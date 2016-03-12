Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John McDonnell: 'Labour is mainstream'
Labour is now "mainstream", shadow chancellor John McDonnell has told the Today programme, following his announcement yesterday that a future Labour government would control public spending through a "fiscal credibility" lock.
-
12 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window