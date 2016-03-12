McDonnell: 'Labour is mainstream'
John McDonnell: 'Labour is mainstream'

Labour is now "mainstream", shadow chancellor John McDonnell has told the Today programme, following his announcement yesterday that a future Labour government would control public spending through a "fiscal credibility" lock.

