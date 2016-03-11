Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Malcolm Rifkind: 'It's a bit rich to single out Britain'
Former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme that President Obama's apparent criticism of David Cameron's intervention in Libya is a "bit rich".
Watch Victoria Derbyshire weekdays from 09:15-11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel. Follow the programme on Facebook and Twitter, and find all our content online.
-
11 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-35786509/sir-malcolm-rifkind-it-s-a-bit-rich-to-single-out-britainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window