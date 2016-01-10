Where do your waste electrical items go?

Video

Have you wondered what to do with your old electrical items such as phones and chargers?

Radio 4 Broadcasting House presenter Paddy O'Connell took his old phone charger to a waste electrical recycling plant, to find out what happens to Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (known as WEEE), after a post-Christmas spike in redundant gadgets.

Marcus Gover starts the report of the Waste Resources Action Programme assessing a bag of the presenter's old phones and chargers.