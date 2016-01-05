Clarke: Tories in danger of splitting over EU
EU Referendum: Ken Clarke on Conservative cabinet vote

David Cameron has been forced to allow Cabinet ministers to campaign for either side in the EU referendum vote to avoid splitting the Conservative Party, Ken Clarke tells Martha Kearney.

The former Chancellor backed the prime minister's decision on Tuesday to let ministers disagree over the EU referendum.

