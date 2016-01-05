Clarke: Tories in danger of splitting over EU

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU Referendum: Ken Clarke on Conservative cabinet vote
David Cameron has been forced to allow Cabinet ministers to campaign for either side in the EU referendum vote to avoid splitting the Conservative Party, Ken Clarke tells Martha Kearney.
The former Chancellor backed the prime minister's decision on Tuesday to let ministers disagree over the EU referendum.
-
05 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-35237352/eu-referendum-ken-clarke-on-conservative-cabinet-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window