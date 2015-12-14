Behind the scenes at Thatcher auction

Video

A collection of Margaret Thatcher's possessions - from dresses to handbags, books to ornaments - is being auctioned off at Christie's.

BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt went behind the scenes to look at on what is up for grabs and what it might tell us about the UK's first, and so far only, female prime minister.

Fashion journalist Caryn Franklin, shadow minister for woman and equalities Cat Smith and Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay also discussed the topic with Jo Coburn.