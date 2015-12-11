Tony Blair on whether Gaddafi was 'rational'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tony Blair on whether Gaddafi was 'rational'

Former prime minister Tony Blair has described Libyan dictator Colonel Gaddafi as "unusual".

Mr Blair was speaking at a parliamentary committee and was asked where he found Col Gaddafi "rational".

Taking a pause before and stroking his chin he replied with "he was unusual, that's for sure" which elicited laughs from some MPs.

  • 11 Dec 2015