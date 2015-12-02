Media player
David Davis says 'symbolism' won't beat IS
Conservative backbench MP David Davis says the UK has to demand countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia "do their job" rather than extending air strikes into Syria.
Mr Davis said so-called Islamic State should be destroyed "by doing it properly, not be symbolism".
02 Dec 2015
