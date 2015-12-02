David Davis urges UK to demand allies 'do their job'
David Davis says 'symbolism' won't beat IS

Conservative backbench MP David Davis says the UK has to demand countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia "do their job" rather than extending air strikes into Syria.

Mr Davis said so-called Islamic State should be destroyed "by doing it properly, not be symbolism".

