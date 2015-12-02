Caroline Flint and John Baron on Syria
Video

Caroline Flint and John Baron discuss government's plans

Speaking immediately before the Commons debate on air strikes in Syria, Labour's Caroline Flint and Conservative John Baron discussed the merits of the government's plan.

Ms Flint told Jo Coburn she would back strikes, but Mr Baron said the UK did not have an adequate long-term strategy.

