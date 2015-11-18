Labour's shadow defence minister Kevan Jones says ex-London mayor Ken Livingstone's suggestion he should seek psychiatric help is "disgraceful".

Mr Livingstone made the comments to the Daily Mirror after Mr Jones criticised his appointment to Labour's defence review team. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Mr Livingstone to apologise.

Mr Jones told the BBC it was a "complete irrelevance" if Mr Livingstone didn't know about his mental health history because such comments belonged in "the dark ages".

"People can have political differences but to use mental illness as a tool to attack someone you disagree with on a political issue is disgraceful," he said.