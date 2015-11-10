Video

The general secretary of the UK's largest union, Unite, has told BBC HARDtalk that the union is "pro Europe", but there needs to be a "balance with social Europe".

Mr McCluskey said that his union would "reconsider its position," if UK Prime Minister David Cameron got concessions to change rules on workers' rights.

"My appeal to the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) is - stop sitting on the fence, tell the prime minister not to be attacking workers' rights in Europe," he added.

