Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maureen Lipman talks about 'style icon' Margaret Thatcher's clothes
Actress Maureen Lipman talks about "style icon" Margaret Thatcher on after London's V&A museum decided not to accept a collection of the former prime minister's clothes.
She was talking to Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson on This Week.
-
06 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-34742622/maureen-lipman-talks-about-style-icon-margaret-thatcher-s-clothesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window