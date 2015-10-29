Video

The decision whether the UK remains a member of the European Union is a choice for the British people, but it is in the US interest that it remains in the EU, US ambassador to the UK, Matthew Barzun has said.

He told the BBC's HARDtalk:"The United Kingdom makes every organisation it is part of better and stronger." Alliances such as Nato had benefited from UK membership.

"We would love a strong UK in a strong EU," he said.

US President Obama has expressed his support for the UK to remain a member of the European Union, ahead of the referendum on Europe due to be held in 2017.

