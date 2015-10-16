How falling oil prices affect Aberdeen and UK economy
In the run-up to the independence referendum, voters were told an independent Scotland would be quids in with revenues flowing from North Sea Oil.
But the current barrel of oil is selling for less than half the $100 dollar estimate and drilling is more expensive than ever.
Adam Fleming reports from Aberdeen, home to the UK's oil industry and venue for the SNP conference, on the effects of failing prices.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics