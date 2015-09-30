Media player
Labour conference closes with Red Flag and Jerusalem
Labour's shadow chancellor waves his fist as the Labour Party Conference closes with the traditional singing of the Red Flag and Jerusalem.
John McDonnell was seen enjoying the singing as a duet, later congratulated by leader Jeremy Corbyn, performed with delegates.
30 Sep 2015
