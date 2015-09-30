John McDonnell at the closing of the Labour Party conference
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour conference closes with Red Flag and Jerusalem

Labour's shadow chancellor waves his fist as the Labour Party Conference closes with the traditional singing of the Red Flag and Jerusalem.

John McDonnell was seen enjoying the singing as a duet, later congratulated by leader Jeremy Corbyn, performed with delegates.

Politics Live for Wednesday

  • 30 Sep 2015
Go to next video: Kuenssberg interviews Jeremy Corbyn