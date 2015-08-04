British Labour MP Tom Watson in 2011
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MP 'referred allegations against Sir Edward Heath to police'

BBC News understands that a police investigation has been launched into historic allegations of child sexual abuse by former prime minister, Sir Edward Heath.

Sir Edward is one of a number of prominent names being looked at by detectives from Operation Midland.

Friends of Sir Edward have insisted there is not a shred of evidence to link him to abuse.

The Labour MP Tom Watson claimed he received information relating to allegations involving Sir Edward some years ago.

  • 04 Aug 2015
Go to next video: Police probe over Heath abuse claims