In 1980 Margaret Thatcher told the Conservative Party Conference that she was "not for turning".

Responding to expectations on an about-turn on counter-inflationary policies, she said: "To those waiting with bated breath for that favourite media catchphrase, the U-turn, I have only one thing to say: You turn if you want to. The lady's not for turning!"

Government files released in July 2015 revealed that her press secretary Bernard Ingham evoked the phrase after the 1985 Autumn Statement. In a note he wrote: "Remember you are not for turning, have not turned and will not turn".