Harriet Harman called on the prime minster to "show a bit more class" after he declined to back her call to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the EU referendum.

The prime minister said he was not in favour of the proposal, preferring to stick with the "current franchise", but was happy to allow MPs to vote on it.

The acting Labour leader asked for a lower voting age, as permitted in the Scottish referendum, and told him: "It's their future too."

