Former Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy died of a major haemorrhage linked to alcoholism, his family have said.

Mr Kennedy, who led the party between 1999 and 2006, died at his home in Fort William on Monday aged 55.

His family issued a statement saying his unexpected death was "a consequence of his battle with alcoholism".

Alastair Campbell - who was a friend of Charles Kennedy - told BBC News he hoped confirmation that alcohol abuse led to the death would make politicians take it more seriously as an illness.