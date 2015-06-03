The deaths of "thousands and thousands" of people fleeing northern Africa for Europe across the Mediterranean was a "stain on the conscience of Europe", said the SNP's leader at Westminster.

Angus Robertson asked the prime minister about the UK's role, and said that "much more needs to be done".

David Cameron said Britain would do everything it could it as a "moral and upstanding nation to save lives", but it needed to "break the link between getting on a boat and achieving residence in Europe".

