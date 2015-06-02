Charles Kennedy on HIGNFY
Video

'My name's Charles Kennedy, and tonight, I'm in charge'

Former Liberal Democrat Party leader Charles Kennedy has died at his home in Fort William aged 55.

Mr Kennedy was not just known as a talented politician, but also as a man of humour and wit.

He made several appearances on the satirical news quiz Have I Got News for You - both as a panellist and a host. Here are some of the highlights.

