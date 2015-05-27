Media player
Queen's Speech 2015: Pomp and ceremony ahead of speech
Huw Edwards commentates as the Queen arrives to deliver her speech, setting out the plans of the Conservative government.
At one point, Black Rod hammers on the door of the Commons, to summon MPs to the House of Lords to listen to her.
27 May 2015
