Queen's Speech 2015
Queen's Speech: Tax freeze, EU referendum and right to buy

The Queen has delivered her speech at the State Opening of Parliament, in which she has set out the measures the government has proposed.

New bills expected include an EU referendum by the end of 2017, a freeze on taxes such as VAT and National Insurance, and more free childcare.

Prime Minster David Cameron said the 26-bill package was a "programme for working people" that would create full employment and "bring our country together".

  • 27 May 2015
