Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queen's Speech: Tax freeze, EU referendum and right to buy
The Queen has delivered her speech at the State Opening of Parliament, in which she has set out the measures the government has proposed.
New bills expected include an EU referendum by the end of 2017, a freeze on taxes such as VAT and National Insurance, and more free childcare.
Prime Minster David Cameron said the 26-bill package was a "programme for working people" that would create full employment and "bring our country together".
-
27 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-32900934/queen-s-speech-tax-freeze-eu-referendum-and-right-to-buyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window