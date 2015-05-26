The Queen
Video

What is the Queen's Speech?

Final preparations are being made in Westminster for Wednesday's State Opening of Parliament.

Her Majesty The Queen will outline the legislation that the newly-elected Conservative government aims to bring in over the next year.

But what is the Queen's Speech and what are the traditions surrounding it?

Ellie Price delivers a quick guide.

  • 26 May 2015
