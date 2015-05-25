Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ministers urged to give rural England greater powers
The Chancellor George Osborne has made it clear that English towns and counties cannot expect the same powers as those being offered to big cities as part of his devolution revolution.
Some rural council leaders fear they will be left behind as the government redraws the power structures of England around urban centres.
The local government association is urging ministers to extend their plans to every corner of the country.
Mark Easton reports from the Derbyshire Dales.
-
25 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-32873204/ministers-urged-to-give-rural-england-greater-powersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window