Yorkshire dales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ministers urged to give rural England greater powers

The Chancellor George Osborne has made it clear that English towns and counties cannot expect the same powers as those being offered to big cities as part of his devolution revolution.

Some rural council leaders fear they will be left behind as the government redraws the power structures of England around urban centres.

The local government association is urging ministers to extend their plans to every corner of the country.

Mark Easton reports from the Derbyshire Dales.

  • 25 May 2015
Go to next video: More powers 'would boost UK cities'