John Bercow re-elected as Commons Speaker
John Bercow has been re-elected as Speaker of the House of Commons as MPs returned to Parliament after the general election.
It was the first act of the new Parliament before newly elected MPs are sworn in.
In an act of traditional political drama the house played out the pretence of dragging the Speaker to take up his chair.
18 May 2015
