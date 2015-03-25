The prime minister appeared to mistime his tribute to a Labour MP who asked him a question at PMQs about timeshares.

David Cameron asked to pay tribute to Michael Connarty who he claimed was standing down at the general election.

But then he asked to "re-phrase" that, and told MPs it was his 146th PMQs session, and his team "normally get these things right"

The prime minister then wished the Linlithgow MP well for the campaign, and pledged to "write to him either his capacity as an MP, or whatever it is after the election".

