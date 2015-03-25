The Conservative and Labour leaders teased each other about their retirement plans as they met for the last time at PMQs ahead of the election.

Ed Miliband quoted the prime minister about giving straight answers to straight questions, and asked him about ruling out a rise in VAT.

To huge cheers from the Conservative benches, Mr Cameron said: "the answer is yes", only for the Labour leader to hit back that "no-one is going to believe it".

